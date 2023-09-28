NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Champions!

The Norfolk Tides are International League champions after defeating the Durham Bulls 7-0 in the decisive Game 3 at Harbor Park. For the Tides, it’s their first league championship since 1985.

The final out came after Nick Vespi struck out the Bulls’ Evan Edwards to end the game.

The Tides will play the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 10 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas for the Triple-A championship. The Dodgers clinched the Pacific Coast League championship after sweeping the Round Rock Express in two games.

“It means the world,” said Tides owner Ken Young. “First of all, for the city — after 30 years of ownership, it’s just great. It’s a tremendous team this year, and we will see a lot of these guys in the major leagues too.

“This is awesome,” said Tides infielder Connor Norby. “This is what we worked all year for. When we broke camp out of spring training, this was the goal, and it was to go to Vegas, and we’re doing it. We’ve been talking about it for a long time, and it’s nice to be going.”

FINAL | Norfolk 7, Durham 0



YOUR NORFOLK TIDES ARE INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! For the sixth time in franchise history and the first time since 1985, the Tides have won the Governors' Cup!🏆🏆🏆#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/ZDseSoqXku — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 29, 2023

Coby Mayo powered the Tides in a 4-for-4 performance with four RBI, including a two-run homer.

HAVE A DAY COBY MAYO!@cobymayox picks up his fourth knock of the night with a two-run blast and the Tides now lead by seven!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/4gjZHzWKrS — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 29, 2023

Young phenom Jackson Holliday, recently called up to Norfolk from Double-A Bowie, hit a homer, while Joey Ortiz and Lewin Díaz also drove in runs.

JACKSON GOES DEEP!@J_Holliday7 extends the Norfolk lead to five in the eighth with his first postseason bomb!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/x4K7kPFgtc — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 29, 2023

“I think we all really get along,” Holliday said about the team’s chemistry and how they’ve done well all season. “We like each other (and) I think the organization has done a really good job of doing that. We’re just really talented, as well.”

Ortiz also had a web gem at second base to save a run.

UNREAL PLAY BY JOEY ORTIZ!!!!!



The Jo Show makes a tremendous diving play to save a run! Get this dude a Gold Glove!



7th-inning stretch, Tides lead 4-0.#RisingTide #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/QPjR0N3fbl — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) September 29, 2023

Cade Povich, Kyle Dowdy, Wandisson Charles and Nick Vespi combined to shut out the Bulls while allowing just three hits. Durham did not get a hit after the fourth inning.

The excitement behind the team was palpable, as the three-game series with Durham packed Harbor Park, drawing crowds of 7,255 Tuesday, 8,210 Wednesday and 6,469 Thursday.

Playoff baseball at Harbor Park, Durham Bulls vs Norfolk Tides, winner take all! @NorfolkTides @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/2XjdN37RQR — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) September 28, 2023

The Tides lost Game 1 of the series, but rallied to win Game 2, and then decisively took Game 3 to win the Governor’s Cup, the championship of the International League.

The Tides were the International League’s first-half champion at 48-26, and finished the regular season at 90-59. It’s their first playoff appearance since 2015.

Norfolk won the Governor’s Cup on five occasions as a Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets — in 1972, 1975, 1982 and 1985, and won the Triple-A World Series in 1983.

And with their backs against the proverbial wall after falling in Game 1, Tides manager Buck Britton praised the team’s resiliency.

“It’s unbelievable, man,” Tides manager Buck Britton said. “So proud of our guys.”

Young said it was his most memorable moment as the Tides’ owner.

“It is probably the most memorable,” Young said. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, so just a great, great time to be part of it.”

Box score