Bid now on game-worn Norfolk Tides jerseys

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re a baseball fan, specifically a fan of the Norfolk Tides, here’s your chance to get a piece of memorabilia while helping out a good cause.

The Norfolk Tides announced it is auctioning off its game-worn orange jerseys from this season. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Youth Baseball Fund, which was established by the Tides in 1990 as a way to raise money for youth baseball and softball programs in Hampton Roads.

There are 30 jerseys up for bid, including some that are autographed or MLB authenticated. You can find jerseys worn by players and coaches/managers. If you’re interested, act fast. The auction ends Friday, November 15 at 4 p.m.

Click here to bid now.