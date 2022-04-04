NORFOLK (WAVY) – For the first time since 2017, the Norfolk Tides shared the field with the local college team right down the road from Harbor Park. Norfolk State may have fallen to the Tides 14-1, but it was a night the defending MEAC Tournament champions will remember for years to come.

“Oh my gosh. it’s amazing. It’s a dream come true,” said Norfolk State junior outfielder Dionte Brown. “You come out here and play on a big league field, with a great group of guys in Norfolk State and a great ball club across the way, the Baltimore Orioles organization. You almost feel like you’re there.”