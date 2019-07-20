Tides rally from 7 runs down to stun Lehigh Valley

NORFOLK (WAVY) — After falling behind 7-0, the Tides rallied to defeat the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs 9-7 on Friday night at Harbor Park.
The Tides began their comeback in the bottom half of the third on a two-run homer by Austin Hays. Jace Peterson added a solo homer in the fourth, Zach Vincej hit a run-scoring double and Jack Reinheimer celebrated his 27th birthday with a two-run shot to pull the Tides within 7-6.
Norfolk tied the game in the fifth frame on an RBI single by Mason Williams, and Ryan Mountcastle gave the Tides the lead for good with a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning.