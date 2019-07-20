Tides rally from 7 runs down to stun Lehigh Valley

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK (WAVY) — After falling behind 7-0, the Tides rallied to defeat the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs 9-7 on Friday night at Harbor Park.

The Tides began their comeback in the bottom half of the third on a two-run homer by Austin Hays. Jace Peterson added a solo homer in the fourth, Zach Vincej hit a run-scoring double and Jack Reinheimer celebrated his 27th birthday with a two-run shot to pull the Tides within 7-6.

Norfolk tied the game in the fifth frame on an RBI single by Mason Williams, and Ryan Mountcastle gave the Tides the lead for good with a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories