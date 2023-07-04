Yeah… This one hurt…

Watching this game, you really thought the Tides were a lock to get it done. A couple of career days, and a whole lot of runs made this one so promising.

I mean come on, just look at this stat-line from starting pitcher, Grayson Rodriguez:

6 IP

3 Hits

0 Runs

0 Walks

12 (Yes, TWELVE) Strikeouts (Ties career high)

The offense was hot too. It’s pretty uncommon for a team to score five runs and not win the game, but the Durham Bulls stamped six runs on the board. The way the Bulls won the game was through a three run double with the bases loaded.

Heartbreaker for the Tides. They’ll stay in Durham for a few more days. Next game is Wednesday, July 5. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.