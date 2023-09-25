NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides are playing at home this week for the International League Championship.

The Tides (90-59), who just clinched the best record in the International League this weekend with a win over Buffalo, will face the Durham Bulls (88-62) in a three-game series starting Tuesday. It’s the Tides’ first playoff appearance since 2015.

https://x.com/NorfolkTides/status/1706040807260578137?s=20

It’s a best two-out-of-three series, with game 3 on Thursday only being played if necessary. Each game will start at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5. Tickets start at $15 for reserved seats and $16 for box seats.

The Tides will be led by the No. 1 prospect in baseball in 19-year-old Jackson Holliday, who was just named Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America on Monday. He was promoted to Triple A Norfolk earlier this month and just went a triple shy of the cycle in Saturday’s win.

The Tides are also promising several promotions for the series, including a “Protect the Harbor” rally towel for the first 3,000 fans each game and $2 Busch Light specials until 6:35 p.m. You can buy tickets at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets or at the Harbor Park box office.