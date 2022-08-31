NORFOLK (WAVY) – The talent pool at Harbor Park has been something to marvel at over the past few years. In fact, the Norfolk Tides have featured the top prospect in all of minor league baseball the past two straight seasons.

Last year, it was Adley Rutschman, who’s now the starting catcher for the Baltimore Orioles. This year, that title belongs to Gunnar Henderson.



“This organization is looking for a lot of exciting things out of Gunnar Henderson,” said Tides Manager Buck Britton.

Henderson, only 21, has played in just 66 Triple-A games, and is batting .288 with 11 home runs and 13 doubles. It’s not just his prowess behind the plate that makes him the top name in the minors.

“They don’t come around and look like that as young as he is,” said Britton of the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Henderson. “This is a big boy when you stand next to him, you can see the physicality.”