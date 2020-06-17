Tides GM “not real optimistic” about games in 2020

NORFOLK (WAVY)- With all the squabbling and bickering between Major League Baseball owners and the players association, minor league baseball has been caught in the crossfire.

And while there still seems to be at least a 50-50 chance MLB has some sort of an abbreviated season, the likelihood of teams like the Norfolk Tides playing any games is looking closer to zero.

“At this point, (I’m) not real optimistic,” said Joe Gregory, who’s been general manager of the Norfolk Tides since 2011.

Gregory is holding out hope for maybe some games to be played at the end of the Summer, but games without fans would not be financially feasible, or practical for that matter, considering the Tides don’t play games on television.

Even if MLB got its act together, Coronavirus still looms and creates a number of issues. “A lot of it is going to be social distancing within the ball park, whether it’s every other row, checker board-seating, making sure pinch points like entrances don’t get too crowded. So, there’s a lot of things you have to take into account,” said Gregory.

In the meantime, the field is being maintained, and is ready for play. “There’s still operating expenses, even though we don’t have games,” said Gregory.

A rocky and unpredictable road still lies ahead for the Tides, but Gregory wants baseball fans in Hampton Roads to know, “the Tides aren’t going anywhere.”