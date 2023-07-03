NORFOLK, VA (WAVY)

The Norfolk Tides got back into the win column Sunday night as they dominated the Charlotte Knights from the first pitch.

Norfolk scored 15 runs on 19 hits in this one off the back of huge performances by Ryan Mountcastle and César Prieto. Mountcastle is currently on rehab assignment from Baltimore, and crushed a three run home run in the bottom of the 8th, to extend the lead to 15-3.

Prieto had a four-hit night with four rbi, including a 2 run single in the bottom of the 6th.

Norfolk have now won four of the five games in the series. They’ll play the Knights again at Harbor Park Monday. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.