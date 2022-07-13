NORFOLK (WAVY) – An announced crowd of 8,287 showed up to Harbor Park on a beautiful Summer night, but it wasn’t only to watch the Norfolk Tides take on the Worcester Red Sox.

“I’d take this (crowd) every Tuesday,” said Tides’ General Manager Joe Gregory.

The Tides held the first of two “Turn Back The Clock” Nights. While the team donned uniforms worn in the early 1980’s, those in attendance enjoyed hot dogs, popcorn, and sodas for .50 cents each.

“I just think it’s part of Americana; baseball, hot dogs, popcorn, soda,” said Gregory.