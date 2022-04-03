RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials announced Sunday evening that there were more than 5,600 tickets remaining for Monday night’s NCAA Championship game between UNC-Chapel Hill and Kansas.

According to a news release from StubHub, most ticket buyers for the game in New Orleans are from North Carolina at 11 percent.

For now, the cheapest tickets to the Superdome game are available for just $35 — but it’s not clear how long those will last, the news release said.

Sideline “prime” tickets are already listed for $3,000 each on the Stubhub site. On row 4 in the 142 section of the Superdome, tickets are listed for $9,595 each.

Heading into Saturday night’s epic UNC-Duke Final Four game, both universities offered a lottery for students to purchase low-priced tickets. It’s unknown if UNC will offer that again for the title game against Kansas.

Texas has the next highest percentage of ticket buyers at 8 percent followed by New York and California both at 6 percent each, the news release said.