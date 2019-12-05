Three local teams chase three spots in state football title games

CLASS 4

Patrick Henry (10-3) vs. Lake Taylor (11-2)

The Titans are motivated and hungry for a return trip to the state championship game, where they fell short a season ago. “(Head) Coach (Hank) Sawyer’s been talking about it for the last two years, and ever since last year. He just wants a ring, and that’s what we want to give him,” said junior running back Malik Newton.



CLASS 5

Varina (11-2) vs. Maury (13-0)

The high-powered Maury Commodores have breezed through the season, and look like the team to beat in Class 5. Standing in their way of a berth in the state championship game is a Varina team who ended Highland Springs’ streak of four straight state titles. “We’re focused on us, and getting back to where we want to be and beyond that. We’re trying to get a ring,” said Maury star wide out Keandre Lambert, who’s committed to Penn State.

“They’re just in the way of us accomplishing our main goal.”

CLASS 6

Colonial Forge (11-2) vs. Oscar Smith (12-1)

Red-hot Oscar Smith has not lost a game since their season-opener against then-four-time reigning Class 5 state champion Highland Springs. Dual quarterback Ethan Vasko and receiver Roman Copeland have led a dynamic Tigers offense, while the defense has allowed only 36 points in the last five games.

Up next for head coach Chris Scott and company is a familiar foe in Colonial Forge, who the Tigers have faced four times in the state semifinals. Oscar Smith won the last two matchups in dramatic fashion; an overtime ending in 2016, and a double-overtime finish two years ago.

“Every team is trying to come in a beat us. So, feel like we’re going to get their best, they’re going to get our best, and the best team will march out victorious,” said Oscar Smith linebacker Malcolm Britt.