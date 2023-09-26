NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Tides are in a league of their own.

The minor league team is in the playoffs at Harbor Park this week for the International League championship.

It’s somewhere the team hasn’t been in for years.

“We haven’t been in the playoffs since 2015,” said Heather McKeating, Tides director of community relations and merchandise. “We haven’t won since 1985.”

The Tides expect 7,000 fans each day of the potential three-game series.

In the stands, Frank Galluzzo said he had to witness this game.

“As soon as they clinched the playoff spot, we bought the tickets because we knew we wanted to be here,” he said.

Galluzzo enjoyed finding gear and eating all the delicious food.

McKeating said she’s been here for years and there is something different about this team.

“I’ve actually been here 27 years,” McKeating said. “We have never been anything winning. This is special. I have seen a lot of seasons. This team is different.”

The team has the top prospect in baseball.

“We have the number one MiLB draft prospect,” McKeating said, “the number one draft pick, Jackson Holliday.”

It has kept fans cheering, hopefully for an International League championship that the team will hoist overhead before pursuing the overall Triple-A championship. The Tides lost Game 1 of the best-of-three series to Durham, 10-5. Game 2 will be a 6:35 p.m. start Wednesday at Harbor Park. Game 3, if necessary, would be at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, also at Harbor Park.

Said Galluzzo: “Go Tides.”