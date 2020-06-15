The Latest: Iowa athletics reports 2 positive COVID-19 tests

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on sports around the world (all times local):

___

Iowa’s athletic department reported two positive COVID-19 tests during the second week of its return-to-campus protocol.

The school did not disclose whether it was athletes, coaches or staff members who tested positive. In the two weeks since Iowa began testing, there have been three positives and 343 negatives.

According to an Associated Press count, at least 45 athletes, coaches or staff members at a total of 17 schools have tested positive since June 1.

___

The PGA Tour will keep the 3M Openin Minnesota on schedule, but the second-year event will be played without spectators on site.

Tournament officials announced Monday that the state’s health guidelines currently in place for public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic will keep the galleries empty throughout the weekend of July 23-26. Attendance at the TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine, a suburb north of Minneapolis, will be limited to players, caddies, staff, media and other personnel deemed essential to the operation.

The PGA Tour resumed last week after a three-month hiatus because of the virus outbreak. No spectators were admitted at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, and the next three events will also be held without fans.

The Memorial tournament in Ohio, rescheduled for mid-July right before the 3M Open, has received state approval for a limited amount of spectators.

___

The New York Racing Association and the City of Saratoga Springs unveiled a limited edition set of Saratoga Race Course-branded face masks on Monday as part of an effort to raise funds for two local non-profit organizations.

The reusable cloth face masks come in a variety pack and feature three individual designs with Saratoga logos. The masks, to be used to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, include stretchable elastic ear straps with an interior pocket for a replaceable filter.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support Franklin Community Center and Shelters of Saratoga, which provide food, shelter and other critical resources to the community.

___

A football player at West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said Monday on the first day of voluntary workouts.

The school’s athletic department said in a statement that contact tracing identified other football players who could have been exposed to the athlete. Both the player who tested positive and the others he may have been in contact with will isolate themselves for 14 days, the statement said.

Voluntary workouts will continue for players who have tested negative for the virus, the statement said.

When West Virginia begins its fall semester on Aug. 19, students must wear masks on campus, including in class. Students, faculty and staff must be tested for the virus before they return to campus and complete a coronavirus education course.

___

European Tour members would be able to play again two weeks earlier than originally planned with the announcement Monday of the consecutive golf tournaments in Austria.

Both will be dual ranking events for the European Tour and its developmental Challenge Tour.

The Austrian Open will be July 9-12 at Diamond Country Club. It will be followed by the Euram Bank Open at Golf Club Adamstal, which will be July 15-18.

Both tournaments will have a purse of 500,000 euros and count toward both tours.

The full European Tour schedule starts a week later with the British Masters. That kicks off a stretch of six tournaments in England and Wales, each with a prize fund of 1 million euros ($1.1 million).

The European Tour was last held March 8 at the Qatar Masters when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown. The Challenge Tour was last played Feb. 16 in South Africa, though it was not scheduled to resume until May.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports