The Latest: Premier League says 1 positive among 1,213 tests

FILE – In this July 16, 2014, file photo, a student walks through empty seats inside Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., where preparations continue for the upcoming college football season. The crippling grip the coronavirus pandemic has had on the sports world has forced universities, leagues and franchises to evaluate how they might someday welcome back fans. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The English Premier League says one person has tested positive for the new coronavirus after testing on 1,213 players and staffers across the 20 clubs.

The person who tested positive was not identified.

Testing is taking place at clubs twice a week ahead of ending the league’s 100-day shutdown next Wednesday.

All games will be closed to fans for the remainder of the season.

Tennis players ranked outside the top 500 in singles or outside the top 175 in doubles are eligible for grants worth up to $1,000 from the International Tennis Federation to help deal with the suspension of competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ITF announced Wednesday specifics of a total relief fund worth more than $2.5 million, including money for national associations and players.

That has $350,000 earmarked for players ranked 501 to 700 in ATP or WTA singles, who receive $1,000 each, or 176 to 300 in doubles, who receive $750 each.

More than 1,000 ITF events, including junior and wheelchair tennis, have been wiped out since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ATP and WTA tours also have been suspended since March. Those tours teamed with the ITF and the four Grand Slam tournaments to set up a $6 million fund for certain players, including those ranked from 101 to 500 in singles.

The Southeastern Conference has scrapped its scheduled football media days in July and instead plans to hold its first virtual event.

League officials announced the decision Wednesday. SEC media days had been scheduled to be held July 13-16 in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

Commissioner Greg Sankey says the virtual format will allow the league to manage media days in a healthy manner during the coronavirus pandemic and give programs flexibility as they prepare for the upcoming season. Sankey says the SEC looks forward to returning to its traditional media days format in 2021, which had been scheduled for Nashville.

The SEC did not announce dates for the new virtual media days. Sankey is expected to deliver his annual “State of the SEC” along with media sessions with all head coaches and select players.

Petra Kvitova will play at a tennis exhibition event next month in Berlin and Tommy Haas will come out of retirement to join in.

Organizers added the two-time Wimbledon champion to play against a women’s lineup of Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens, Julia Goerges and Andrea Petkovic.

Haas hasn’t played since 2017 and is tournament director of the Indian Wells event. He was added to a men’s tournament alongside Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner.

One more player is still to be announced for each of the men’s and women’s events.

Organizers plan to play on grass from July 13-15 and then on hard courts from July 17-19. No fans are expected to be able to attend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Everton will be allowed to host city rival Liverpool at Goodison Park instead of playing at a neutral venue when the rivals meet on June 21.

Police had initially believed the Merseyside derby could not be staged in Liverpool because of fears that fans would congregate outside.

Premier League games will take place without fans for the rest of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ground Safety Advisory Group in Liverpool says Anfield and Goodison Park can now be used for Liverpool and Everton matches.

Liverpool could clinch the trophy by beating Everton if Manchester City loses to Arsenal on June 17.

Liverpool Deputy Mayor Wendy Simon says “we are confident the measures in place will allow the matches to be held behind closed doors without any detrimental impact to all concerned and recommend to the city council that the safety certificates for both grounds be amended to allow this to happen.”

English soccer club Stoke says manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for COVID-19.

The second-division club says the 50-year-old O’Neill had tested negative in five previous rounds of testing but the positive result came from a test administered on Monday.

Stoke says O’Neill will “follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation.” Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training.

Stoke is scheduled to play Reading when the Championship resumes on June 20.

The Premier League returns to action with two matches on June 17.

