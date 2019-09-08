The Latest: Nadal edges Medvedev at US Open for 19th major

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, in the men’s singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has edged Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to win his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall.

The second-seeded Nadal’s victory Sunday moves him within one major championship of Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history.

This one did not come easily, even though Nadal took the first two sets and was ahead by a break at 3-2 in the third.

Medvedev came back by shifting styles and breaking Nadal in the last game of each of the next two sets to force a fifth.

But Medvedev couldn’t quite become the first man in 70 years to win a U.S. Open final after trailing two sets to none.

___

8:05 p.m.

The U.S. Open final is headed to a fifth set.

Daniil Medvedev won the third and fourth sets against Rafael Nadal to make sure this one gets decided in five. Medvedev is 20-2 since Wimbledon but has never won a five-set match.

Nadal won the first two sets 7-5, 6-3 and seemed poised to cruise to a 19th Grand Slam title. Nadal is trying to win the U.S. Open for the second time in three years. But then Medvedev took the next two, 7-5 and 6-4.

Nadal has only lost once at the Open when he took the first two sets. But the 23-year-old Medvedev is making a run at another upset.

The last U.S. Open champion to rally from a two-set deficit in the final was Pancho Gonzales over Ted Schroeder in 1949.

_____

7:15 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev has rallied to win the third set of the U.S. Open against Rafael Nadal but still trails as he tries to win his first Grand Slam title.

Medvedev won the third set 7-5. Nadal won the first two sets 7-5, 6-3. The three-time champion has lost only once at the Open when he won the first two sets.

Medvedev is in the final of his fourth straight hard-court tournament, with a victory in the most recent one.

_____

6:10 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has won the first two sets of the U.S. Open final over Daniil Medvedev to move closer to a 19th Grand Slam singles title.

Nadal leads 7-5, 6-3 and has lost only once at the Open when he won the first two sets.

A victory for Nadal would move him within one of Roger Federer’s men’s record for major championships. Nadal is trying to win the U.S. Open for the second time in three years and fourth time overall.

____

4:15 p.m.

The U.S. Open men’s final has started at Flushing Meadows.

Rafael Nadal is trying to win a 19th Grand Slam singles title and Daniil Medvedev gets a chance for his first. A victory for Nadal would move him within one of Roger Federer’s men’s record for major championships. Nadal is trying to win the U.S. Open for the second time in three years, and fourth time overall.

Medvedev is in the final of his fourth straight hard-court tournament, with a victory in the most recent one.

____

3 p.m.

Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka have won the U.S. Open women’s doubles championship.

The duo defeated Victoria Azarenka and Ash Barty 7-5, 7-5 on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Mertens and Sabalenka lost only one set in the tournament and won their first Grand Slam title as a team. They faced only one other seeded team on their way to the title.

Mertens was defeated in singles play in the quarterfinals by Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Later in the day, Rafael Nadal is playing for his 19th Grand Slam championship when he faces Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final.

___

8 a.m.

Rafael Nadal can win his 19th Grand Slam championship to move within one of Roger Federer’s record for men by winning the U.S. Open final against Daniil Medvedev.

The 33-year-old Nadal will be playing in his 27th major final and the 23-year-old Medvedev is in his first on Sunday at Flushing Meadows.

Medvedev had never been past the fourth round at any Grand Slam tournament until this one.

He has been terrific on hard courts in recent weeks, going 20-2 and reaching four finals in a row.

One of those came against Nadal, who beat the Russian in straight sets at the Montreal Masters in August.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports