The Latest: Virus scraps Colorado-Portland MLS game

The MLS game between the Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers on Saturday was postponed until Nov. 4 because of COVID-19.

Two additional Colorado players and one additional staff member have confirmed cases, the league said Thursday. MLS cited the “health and safety of all players and staff” in making the decision.

Following the first confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 24, the Rapids closed their training facility and have not trained since. All players and staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have entered self-isolation.

Players and staff who have continued to receive negative results have remained in quarantine while following MLS safety protocols.

Appalachian State has postponed next week’s football game against Louisiana-Lafayette due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The school announced the move Thursday, six days before the teams were set to meet in Sun Belt Conference play in Boone, North Carolina. The game will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5.

The school said “all active cases” are recovering in isolation, while close contacts identified through contact tracing must quarantine.

Appalachian State is scheduled to play again Oct. 14 at Georgia State in the second of two straight Wednesday games. That game is unaffected as of now.

In a statement, Appalachian State athletics director Doug Gillins says the health and safety of athletes and university community members must take priority, adding: “While we share in the disappointment of everyone who has worked hard to prepare for this football game, we have known there will be challenges to maintaining the athletics calendar.”

The Italian league soccer match between Genoa and Torino on Saturday has been postponed because 15 players and staff at Genoa tested positive for the coronavirus.

Local health authorities in Genoa have banned the team from training.

The league did not immediately set a new date for the game.

Genoa already had last weekend’s game at Napoli postponed for several hours while players awaited test results.

