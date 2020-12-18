The Latest: 8 German players test positive at world juniors

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham takes the field his his team before an NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Salt Lake City. Utah’s game Saturday against Washington State will wrap up the Utes’ season. The school said Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, the players have decided to opt out of any potential bowl game. The Utes would become bowl eligible with a victory over the Cougars. Coach Whittingham says he supports the players’ decision. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

___

The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany’s team at the world junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Edmonton, Alberta, bubble.

The IIHF says the Germans will all remain in quarantine until Thursday. The country is scheduled to open the tournament against Finland on Christmas.

Germany, with a roster that includes Ottawa Senators prospect and 2020 No. 3 overall draft pick Tim Stuetzle, will miss exhibition games against Austria and the Czech Republic ahead of the annual under-20 event.

The IIHF also said two members of Sweden’s team staff tested positive. The Swedes will stay in quarantine until Monday. Sweden is scheduled to face Canada in an exhibition game Monday.

The IIHF says over 2,000 tests have been conducted on players, staff and game officials since entering the Edmonton bubble Sunday. Teams without positive tests were eligible to begin training Friday.

___

The Siena men’s basketball team has paused activities after multiple positive coronavirus tests.

The Saints have postponed upcoming games against Drexel (Dec. 22), Canisius (Dec. 26, 27) and Towson (Dec. 29).

The team said those who tested positive have been isolated and others in the program have been placed in quarantine.

___

Washington announced it will not pursue a bowl bid after a COVID-19 outbreak kept the Huskies (3-1) from playing their regular-season finale against Oregon and the Pac-12 title game against USC.

The school said the decision was for medical reasons. Washington’s opt out of the bowl season leaves the Pac-12 with only three teams available to play in the postseason: Southern California, Oregon and Colorado.

Utah, UCLA and Stanford have also said they will not participate.

___

The Big East announced Friday that a Dec. 30 game between St. John’s and No. 7 Villanova has been postponed.

Earlier this week, Villanova’s game Saturday against No. 17 Virginia at Madison Square Garden was postponed due to a COVID-19-related pause by the Cavaliers. The Wildcats plan to fill that date with a home game against Saint Joseph’s — a makeup of a Nov. 30 game postponed due a positive coronavirus test on the Hawks.

“We just thought our players needed a break,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “Their well-being is our top priority. We appreciate that St. John’s is in agreement with us on this in wanting the same for their players.”

No makeup date has been announced.

___

NBC broadcaster Al Michaels will not work Sunday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants in keeping with NBCUniversal’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

The network did not say if Michaels had tested positive or had been in contact with someone who had tested positive. Michaels said in a statement he feels fine and has no symptoms.

“My temperature this morning was 97.5. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible,” he said.

Mike Tirico will take Michaels’ place in the booth. Tirico was to have called the NFL Network’s Saturday night game between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, but Fox’s Joe Davis will step in.

___

For the second time this season, the Seton Hall women’s basketball team is on pause because of the coronavirus. The Pirates’ games against Marquette on Saturday and Georgetown on Tuesday have been postponed.

Seton Hall saw the start of its season delayed when the school had to pause on Nov. 20 because of COVID-19. The Pirates had to cancel their first three games. They played No. 3 UConn on Tuesday and lost 92-65.

The Huskies said in a statement that no one from their program was in close contact with the individual who tested positive at Seton Hall.

___

Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott and offensive tackle Bobby Evans will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets due to coronavirus-related concerns.

An unnamed Rams player tested positive Thursday, and five players missed practice. Scott and Evans went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, while linebackers Justin Hollins and Ogbo Okoronkwo and center Brian Allen stayed away from the training complex while the Rams conducted a walkthrough.

Scott is a core part of the Rams’ special teams units, and he had played 130 snaps on defense over the past five games since Los Angeles’ bye. Evans has had one snap on offense all season.

Hollins, Okoronkwo and Allen are all expected to be eligible to play Sunday, coach Sean McVay said.

___

Charlotte men’s basketball coach Ron Sanchez will miss the 49ers’ next two games as a result of contact tracing related to the COVID-19 virus, the school announced.

Sanchez will not be available for Saturday’s home game against North Carolina A&T and the Dec. 22 game at George Washington.

Assistant coach Aaron Fearne will assume on-floor head coaching responsibilities while Sanchez is absent.

___

Utah’s game Saturday against Washington State will wrap up the Utes’ season.

The school said Friday the players have decided to opt out of any potential bowl game. The Utes would become bowl eligible with a victory over the Cougars.

Coach Kyle Whittingham says he supports the players’ decision.

Utah (2-2) has won its last two games, including a 38-21 victory at Colorado last Saturday.

___

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19. The school says the 65-year-old does not have symptoms and will remain at home in isolation until Dec. 27.

Iowa’s game this weekend with Michigan already had been postponed because of the lingering effects of the Wolverines’ outbreak.

Ferentz is the 23rd FBS coach to reveal publicly that he tested positive for the virus. Others include Alabama’s Nick Saban and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, both missing games.

___

