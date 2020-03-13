The Latest: UEFA postpones Champions League matches

Eintracht fans have taped letters at a wall of the stadium during a Europa League round of 16, 1st leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Basel in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The match was played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s affect on sports around the world (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

UEFA has postponed all Champions League and Europa League games because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The quarterfinal draws in both competitions, scheduled for next Friday, have also been postponed.

The decision comes four days ahead of a meeting to decide the European soccer calendar, including the possible one-year postponement of the 2020 European Championship.

3:35 p.m.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to delay the start of the Indian Premier League T20 tournament by two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament will now start on April 15 instead of March 29.

11 a.m.

The French soccer league has suspended all matches indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Matches were scheduled to be held in empty stadiums but the French league made its decision in an emergency meeting a day after President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on television.

No indication has yet been given as to when the league could resume. The league says it will next meet on Tuesday following a UEFA meeting.

9:55 a.m.

Everton has become the third Premier League soccer club to put its entire playing squad in quarantine after a player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Arsenal and Chelsea announced similar measures on Thursday.

Everton says the club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff. Its training complex has been closed down along with its stadium, Goodison Park.

Everton is scheduled to play Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

However, it is increasingly likely all Premier League matches will be suspended. League officials are holding an emergency meeting to discuss future steps.

10:40 a.m.

The German soccer league says it will play this weekend’s games as planned without spectators but may suspend the league as of Tuesday.

The league board says it will propose a suspension through April 2, to be voted on by member clubs on Monday.

All of this weekend’s games are due to be played in empty stadiums.

Borussia Mönchengladbach played Cologne on Wednesday and although there were no fans in the stadium, hundreds assembled outside.

The league asked fans “not to gather in front of the stadiums and to do their part to protect the population.”

Second-division club Hannover has put its players into self-isolation after two tested positive for the coronavirus. Hannover’s game against Dynamo Dresden on Sunday has been called off.

