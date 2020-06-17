The Latest: Champions League to be completed in Lisbon

Sporting’s mascot lion waves from the empty stands during the Portuguese League soccer match between Sporting CP and Pacos de Ferreira at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, June 12, 2020. The Portuguese League soccer matches are being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Antonio Cotrim/Pool via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Champions League will finish with a 12-day mini-tournament in Lisbon.

The tournament will restart in August after a five-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UEFA executive committee says eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues.

The final will be held at the home stadium of Portuguese club Benfica on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The Europa League will also get an eight-team knockout tournament. It will be played in four stadiums in western Germany starting Aug. 10.

Formula E will resume with six races in Berlin to finish its season.

Formula E says the races will take place from Aug. 5-13 at the disused Tempelhof Airport in a series of two-day double-headers. No other races are scheduled.

Each pair of races in Berlin will use a different track configuration to provide some variety. There will be no spectators, mandatory coronavirus testing and a maximum number of 1,000 people on site.

Formula E got through five races before the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and most recently raced on Feb. 29 in Morocco. Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa leads the championship with 28 points.

Formula E was scheduled to have a 14-race season. Races in London, New York and Paris are among those which will not be held this year.

