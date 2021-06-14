The Latest: Canadian Football League to start in August

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Some local high school seniors headed to college next fall will have some help with expenses.

One local fraternity is awarding several scholarships of more than a thousand dollars each.

Members say the goal is to inspire and cultivate the next generation of leaders.

"I'd love to do some shark research and maybe cephalopods," says future marine biologist Xavier Harris of Kecoughtan High School in Hampton. Harris is bound for Coastal Carolina University next fall. "It's amazing to see a young black male that says 'I want to go into marine biology,'" says Andre Taylor of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Zeta Lambda's chapter on the Peninsula. His organization awarded $1,500 each to Harris, and four others. "I do plan on getting my doctorate," Harris says. Michael Webb of Heritage High School in Newport News plans on attending Old Dominion University with a goal of graduating from its engineering program. He graduated No. 3 in his senior class at Heritage with a 4.35 GPA.

"Collectively, these five young men hold an average grade point average of 3.7," says Tishaun Ophelia of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, who adds he and his brothers hope to uplift and inspire the young men. "In the fall, I plan to go to James Madison University," said Kingston Thomas, who just graduated from Hampton Christian Academy.

Simeon Sledge of Hampton's Phoebus High School recently earned his Microsoft security fundamentals certification. He says he'll likely major in computer science at either Norfolk State University or Virginia State University.

Both have offered him their "Presidential Scholarship." However, the avid golfer seems to be leaning toward VSU because of its competitive golf team.

Jaymorle Ingram II, of Woodside H.S. in Newport News, wants his college major to help him give back to the community.

"I plan on going to Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall to major in social work."

All five say the $1,500 scholarships will help with college expenses.

Members of Alpha Phi Alpha, Zeta Lambda Chapter in Newport News say they're excited to help. These five make up the largest group of annual scholarship winners to date. Members are hoping to help as many, if not more, next year.

"I'm excited because this is why I believe our organization exists," says Z-L member Christopher Watkins.

To find out more about the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and its scholarship foundation, click here.