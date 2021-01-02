The Latest: 2nd Browns coach tests positive for virus

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski keeps watch before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. After days of positive COVID-19 tests, disruptions and delays, the Browns found some normalcy and got to re-open their facility on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, to resume getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly end a postseason drought stretching back to 2002.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Cleveland Browns have had a second coach test positive for COVID-19 ahead of their big game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has not yet identified the coach, who will miss Sunday’s game. Cleveland has again closed its headquarters to conduct contact tracing, which has been the norm all week. Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea previously tested positive and will be replaced by team chief of staff Callie Brownson.The Browns can clinch their first playoff berth since 2002 with a win on Sunday. They have had seven players and two coaches test positive in the past week. Coach Kevin Stefanski had planned a walk-through for Saturday, but that has been delayed.

___

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Cleveland Browns have had a second coach test positive for COVID-19 ahead of their big game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team has not yet identified the coach, who will miss Sunday’s game. Cleveland has again closed its headquarters to conduct contact tracing, which has been the norm all week.

Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea previously tested positive and will be replaced by team chief of staff Callie Brownson.

The Browns, who can clinch their first playoff berth since 2002 with a win on Sunday, have had seven players and two coaches test positive in the past week.

The team practiced Friday after cancelling their workout Thursday and getting just an hour on the field Wednesday because of new COVID-19 cases and protocols.

Coach Kevin Stefanski had planned a walk-through for Saturday, but that has been delayed. A week ago, the team was preparing to leave for the New York area when a positive test led to several players, including the top four wide receivers being held out of a loss to the Jets.

Top cornerback Denzel Ward, linebackers B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith, safety Andrew Sendejo and tight end Harrison Bryant will miss the Steelers game after testing positive.

___

Virginia Commonwealth postponed its men’s basketball game Saturday against Davidson because of COVID-19 protocols.

The school said it is pausing all team activities, which will resume once all personnel clear coronavirus protocols. No decisions have been made on further Rams games.

The school says it is following guidelines from the Atlantic 10 Conference, the university and Virginia Department of Health to protect the safety of players, coaches, staff and the VCU community.

___

Fulham’s game scheduled Sunday at Burnley has been postponed after the London club discovered more positive coronavirus cases.

The Premier League’s announcement follows the postponement of Fulham’s game on Wednesday against Tottenham.

As a result, Fulham’s players and staff then underwent more testing which resulted in “a further increase in positive COVID-19 cases.”

The League said it “continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports