The Latest: Super Rugby to be suspended after NZ decision

Super Rugby organizers have decided to suspend the competition indefinitely after the weekend’s games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SANZAAR, the southern hemisphere rugby body that runs Super Rugby, says Saturday the tournament will be off for the “foreseeable future.”

The decision was prompted by the New Zealand government’s directive that people entering from trips overseas, including returning New Zealand citizens, would have to self-isolate for 14 days from Monday.

That would make Super Rugby untenable, with the tournament featuring teams from five nations, including five from New Zealand, and involving regular travel between countries.

Teams from Australia, Japan, South Africa and Argentina also compete in the competition, which runs from January through to June.

The Edinburgh Marathon has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The race was due to take place on May 24, but organizers have announced it will be postponed.

Race director Neil Kilgour said a new date for the marathon in the Scottish capital is expected to be announced on Monday,

Two more Fiorentina players have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as a club physiotherapist.

The top-tier Italian league soccer team tweets that defender and club captain Germán Pezzella, forward Patrick Cutrone and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli “are in good health at their homes in Florence.” They were tested after “showing some symptoms.”

The club had already announced on Friday that 20-year-old striker Dušan Vlahović tested positive.

With Cutrone and Pezzella added to the list with Vlahović, there are now nine Serie A players who have tested positive. The others are Daniele Rugani of Juventus plus five Sampdoria players: Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby.

Serie A is suspended until at least April 3 as part of a nationwide lockdown in Italy intended to contain the virus.

Most people quickly recover from the global virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

