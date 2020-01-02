Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

When and where to watch this weekend’s NFL Wild Card Playoff games

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — NFL teams playing this weekend have a tough road to Miami for the Super Bowl. Since 1990, when the current 12-team playoff format was introduced, teams seeded Nos. 3-6 have reached the Super Bowl only 12 times and none since the 2012 Ravens.

Meanwhile, teams with a first-round bye have reached the Super Bowl 46 times in that span.

Here’s a rundown of when and where to see this weekend’s games:

Saturday (all times EST)

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday (all times EST)

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories