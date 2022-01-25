Super Bowl odds: Gold hiding in 49ers’ futures?

The NFL playoffs are down to its final four teams, which means the Super Bowl odds have been compressed with little value still left on the board… unless. Considering their history with the Rams, the 49ers’ Super Bowl LVI futures are tempting.

The Super Bowl odds are refreshed with the party for Lombardi down to its final four teams, and Conference Championship Games going this Sunday.

After the Divisional Round provided plenty of upsets, the Super Bowl LVI futures were shaken up on Saturday and Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs now set as the Super Bowl favorites, followed by the Los Angeles Rams.

Odds to win the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs (+120 – +130)

The Chiefs punched their ticket to a fourth straight AFC Championship Game after an unforgettable finish to their matchup with Buffalo in the Divisional Round. Kansas City was as high as +400 before that shootout and now sit between +120 and +130 at sportsbooks, boasting about a 45% chance to winning the Big Game, according to those odds. The Chiefs host Cincinnati in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, pegged as -340 moneyline favorites. That price tag gives them a 77% chance of at least making it to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.

Los Angeles Rams (+200 – +210)

The Rams will host the rival 49ers this weekend in an all-NFC West conference title game and should they win (-175 moneyline gives an implied probability of 63.64%) they’ll stay at home, with Super Bowl LVI being played in SoFi Stadium this year. Los Angeles looked dominant through its first 90 minutes of postseason football, but nearly succumbed to that infamous Tom Brady magic in the second half of their Divisional Round run-in with Tampa Bay. The Rams’ odds were as big as +750 to win the Super Bowl before that game and while there’s little value left in the futures market at this point in the playoffs, you do get a rare home-field advantage in the Big Game with L.A. (happened only once with Tampa Bay last season), should it knock off the Niners on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers (+450 – +475)

Condering the 49ers have won six straight matchups with the rival Rams and have rolled through road opponents en route to the NFC Championship, San Francisco could be the best Super Bowl bet on the board at this point. The Niners were able to go into a frozen Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round, handcuff MVP Aaron Rodgers, and steal a win with stellar special teams defense. San Francisco snuck into the postseason thanks to a come-from-behind OT win at Los Angeles in Week 18 and while their win probability for the NFC Championship is 40%, it feels much higher with the way the 49ers have been able to handle the Rams in recent years.

Cincinnati Bengals (+700 – +900)

The Bengals are the Cinderella of the ball, getting past Las Vegas and Tennessee in their first two playoff games despite being outgained in those contests. Cincinnati now travels to Arrowhead Stadium for a showdown with the Chiefs – a team it beat 34-31 at home back in Week 17. The Bengals’ explosive passing attack travels well and was the top road offense in terms of points per play margin (+0.182) this season. On top of that, Kansas City’s secondary in thin and it just allowed 36 points and four passing touchdowns to Buffalo. Oddsmakers give Cincy a 27% shot of escaping KC with a victory Sunday and roughly an 11% chance of winning Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI line movement

See the line movement for Super Bowl teams starting from last February. Filter by Favorites, Contenders, and Long Shots. Tap the team logos or lines (mouse over on desktop) to isolate individual teams.https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/8069764/embed?auto=1A Flourish chart

Early Super Bowl 56 spread & betting lines

Want to bet on Super Bowl LVI right now? You can at certain sportsbooks. Heading into the Divisional Round, the NFC was a 1-point favorite but now that the Championship Sunday spreads are set, this line has swung to AFC -1 and the total has dipped from 53.5 to 52 points.