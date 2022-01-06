Super Bowl LVI: L.A.-area residents can apply to take part in halftime show

A view of the stadium as The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Los Angeles-area residents can apply to participate in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next month, show producers announced Thursday.

About 500 people will be hired to serve as “Field Team” members to assist in assembling the stage for the Feb. 13 halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, produced by Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins.

The field team will be responsible for moving scenic elements on and off the field for the performance. It is a paid position, and will require team members to push, pull, bend and lift up to 50 pounds of weight, according to the application.

“While Field Team members will not receive tickets or the opportunity to watch the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI, they will be an integral part of the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” the field team managers said.

Those who join the team will be required to attend all nine scheduled rehearsals, which range from 3 to 6 hours in length. They must be over the age of 18 and in good physical health, the field team managers said in a news release. No prior experience is necessary.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to participate, and boosters are strongly encouraged, the news release states. There will also be coronavirus testing throughout the rehearsal process.

Interested individuals can visit superbowlproductions.com to view the rehearsal schedule commitment and to apply for a position.