‘Big Game Bound’ kicks off 2019 NFL season

1
of
/
181
Closings
Closings
Accomack County JDR District Court
1
of
/
181
Closings
Accomack County Public Schools
2
of
/
181
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services
3
of
/
181
Closings
Albemarle School
4
of
/
181
Closings
Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy
5
of
/
181
Closings
Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists
6
of
/
181
Closings
Atlantic Shores Christian School
7
of
/
181
Closings
Auxiliary Systems Incorporated
8
of
/
181
Closings
Bertie County Courts (NC)
9
of
/
181
Closings
Bertie County Public Schools
10
of
/
181
Closings
Bon Secours Care-A-Van
11
of
/
181
Closings
Brilliant Stars Preschool
12
of
/
181
Closings
Broadwater Academy
13
of
/
181
Closings
Bullfrogs and Butterflies
14
of
/
181
Closings
Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc
15
of
/
181
Closings
Canon Virginia, Inc.
16
of
/
181
Closings
Cape Henry Collegiate School
17
of
/
181
Closings
Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc.
18
of
/
181
Closings
Catholic High School
19
of
/
181
Closings
Center for Child & Family Services
20
of
/
181
Closings
Centura College Chesapeake Campus
21
of
/
181
Closings
Centura College Norfolk Campus
22
of
/
181
Closings
Centura College Virginia Beach Campus
23
of
/
181
Closings
Chesapeake Bay Academy
24
of
/
181
Closings
Chesapeake Christian Academy
25
of
/
181
Closings
Chesapeake Public Schools
26
of
/
181
Closings
Chowan University
27
of
/
181
Closings
Christ the King School
28
of
/
181
Closings
Christopher Academy
29
of
/
181
Closings
Chrysler Museum of Art
30
of
/
181
Closings
City of Hampton
31
of
/
181
Closings
College of the Albemarle - All Campuses
32
of
/
181
Closings
Court Street Academy
33
of
/
181
Closings
Creative World School River Walk
34
of
/
181
Closings
Currituck County Courts
35
of
/
181
Closings
Currituck County Public Schools
36
of
/
181
Closings
Da Vita Princess Anne
37
of
/
181
Closings
Damco Distribution Services, Inc
38
of
/
181
Closings
Dare County Public Schools
39
of
/
181
Closings
DaVita Camelot Dialysis
40
of
/
181
Closings
DaVita Harbour View Dialysis
41
of
/
181
Closings
DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center
42
of
/
181
Closings
DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center
43
of
/
181
Closings
DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center
44
of
/
181
Closings
Denbigh Baptist Christian School
45
of
/
181
Closings
Denbigh Christian Academy
46
of
/
181
Closings
East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC
47
of
/
181
Closings
Eastern Shore Community College
48
of
/
181
Closings
Eastern Virginia Medical School
49
of
/
181
Closings
ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus
50
of
/
181
Closings
ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach
51
of
/
181
Closings
Edenton-Chowan Schools
52
of
/
181
Closings
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
53
of
/
181
Closings
Faith Outreach Education Center
54
of
/
181
Closings
First Landing State Park
55
of
/
181
Closings
Fortis College-Norfolk
56
of
/
181
Closings
Gates County Offices
57
of
/
181
Closings
Gates County Public Schools
58
of
/
181
Closings
Gates County Transportation System
59
of
/
181
Closings
Ghent Montessori School
60
of
/
181
Closings
Gloria Dei Lutheran School
61
of
/
181
Closings
Gloucester County Public Schools
62
of
/
181
Closings
Goodwill Industries
63
of
/
181
Closings
Great Bridge Christian Academy
64
of
/
181
Closings
Greenbrier Christian Academy
65
of
/
181
Closings
Greenwood Christian Academy
66
of
/
181
Closings
Groomed for Greatness Learning Center
67
of
/
181
Closings
Hampton Christian Schools
68
of
/
181
Closings
Hampton Circuit Court
69
of
/
181
Closings
Hampton General District Court
70
of
/
181
Closings
Hampton JRD Court
71
of
/
181
Closings
Hampton Public Schools
72
of
/
181
Closings
Hampton Roads Academy
73
of
/
181
Closings
Hertford County Courts (NC)
74
of
/
181
Closings
Hertford County Public Schools
75
of
/
181
Closings
Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy
76
of
/
181
Closings
ICPTA
77
of
/
181
Closings
Isle of Wight Academy
78
of
/
181
Closings
Isle of Wight County Public Schools
79
of
/
181
Closings
J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc.
80
of
/
181
Closings
Jarvisburg Christian Academy
81
of
/
181
Closings
Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
82
of
/
181
Closings
Lawrence Academy
83
of
/
181
Closings
London Bridge Trading Company
84
of
/
181
Closings
Mathews County Public Schools
85
of
/
181
Closings
Middlesex County Public Schools
86
of
/
181
Closings
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
87
of
/
181
Closings
NAS Oceana-Dam Neck
88
of
/
181
Closings
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
89
of
/
181
Closings
Naval Station Norfolk
90
of
/
181
Closings
Naval Support Activity HR, HQ
91
of
/
181
Closings
Naval Support Activity HR, NWA
92
of
/
181
Closings
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
93
of
/
181
Closings
Navy Exchange Service Command
94
of
/
181
Closings
New Horizons Regional Education Centers
95
of
/
181
Closings
Newport News Circuit Court
96
of
/
181
Closings
Newport News JDR Court
97
of
/
181
Closings
Newport News Public Schools
98
of
/
181
Closings
NEX Little Creek
99
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk Academy
100
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk Christian School
101
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office
102
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk Collegiate School
103
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk Federal Building
104
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk General District Court
105
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk JDR District Court
106
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk Naval Shipyard
107
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk Public Schools
108
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
109
of
/
181
Closings
Norfolk State University
110
of
/
181
Closings
Northampton County Public Schools (VA)
111
of
/
181
Closings
Oak & Lily Academy
112
of
/
181
Closings
Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare
113
of
/
181
Closings
Old Dominion University
114
of
/
181
Closings
Pasquotank County Offices
115
of
/
181
Closings
Paul D. Camp Community College
116
of
/
181
Closings
Perquimans County Public Schools
117
of
/
181
Closings
Perry Auto Group
118
of
/
181
Closings
Plan Bee Academy
119
of
/
181
Closings
Playtime Learning Center
120
of
/
181
Closings
Poquoson City Public Schools
121
of
/
181
Closings
Portsmouth Catholic Regional School
122
of
/
181
Closings
Portsmouth Christian Schools
123
of
/
181
Closings
Portsmouth Circuit Courts
124
of
/
181
Closings
Portsmouth City Museums
125
of
/
181
Closings
Portsmouth City Offices
126
of
/
181
Closings
Portsmouth General District Court
127
of
/
181
Closings
Portsmouth JDR Court
128
of
/
181
Closings
Portsmouth Public Schools
129
of
/
181
Closings
Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services
130
of
/
181
Closings
Primrose School at Cahoon Commons
131
of
/
181
Closings
Primrose School of Virginia Beach South
132
of
/
181
Closings
READY Academy Christian School
133
of
/
181
Closings
Regent University
134
of
/
181
Closings
Rollingwood Academy
135
of
/
181
Closings
Saint Leo University-Newport News
136
of
/
181
Closings
Saint Leo University-SHRC
137
of
/
181
Closings
Saint Patrick Catholic School
138
of
/
181
Closings
Sentara College of Health Sciences
139
of
/
181
Closings
Shore Christian Academy
140
of
/
181
Closings
Smithfield Foods - North
141
of
/
181
Closings
Southampton Academy
142
of
/
181
Closings
Southeastern Public Service Authority
143
of
/
181
Closings
St. Brides Correctional Center
144
of
/
181
Closings
St. Gregory the Great School
145
of
/
181
Closings
St. Matthew's School
146
of
/
181
Closings
St. Pius X
147
of
/
181
Closings
Star of the Sea Catholic School
148
of
/
181
Closings
Stonebridge School
149
of
/
181
Closings
Stratford University, Virginia Beach
150
of
/
181
Closings
Strelitz International Academy
151
of
/
181
Closings
Suffolk Christian Academy
152
of
/
181
Closings
Suffolk Public Schools
153
of
/
181
Closings
Sussex I & II Prisons
154
of
/
181
Closings
Sweethaven Christian Academy
155
of
/
181
Closings
Tecnico Corporation
156
of
/
181
Closings
The Group For Women
157
of
/
181
Closings
The Mariners' Museum
158
of
/
181
Closings
The Williams School
159
of
/
181
Closings
Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses
160
of
/
181
Closings
Tidewater Community College
161
of
/
181
Closings
Tidewater Physicians for Women
162
of
/
181
Closings
Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia
163
of
/
181
Closings
TowneBank
164
of
/
181
Closings
Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News
165
of
/
181
Closings
U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center
166
of
/
181
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Newport News
167
of
/
181
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk
168
of
/
181
Closings
Unique Little Hands
169
of
/
181
Closings
Veritas Christian Academy
170
of
/
181
Closings
Victory Christian School
171
of
/
181
Closings
Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office
172
of
/
181
Closings
Virginia Beach Friends School
173
of
/
181
Closings
Virginia Beach General District Court
174
of
/
181
Closings
Virginia Beach Public Schools
175
of
/
181
Closings
Virginia Beach Theological Seminary
176
of
/
181
Closings
Ware Academy
177
of
/
181
Closings
Warwick River Christian School
178
of
/
181
Closings
WMBG-JCC Public Schools
179
of
/
181
Closings
York County Public Schools
180
of
/
181
Closings
Young Musicians of Virginia
181
of
/
181