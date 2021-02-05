Famous friends: Andy Reid and Kenny Chesney go way back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A friendship between country star Kenny Chesney and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid? That’s the good stuff.

Kansas City radio personalities Codie Allen and Joshua James chatted with Chesney about how two big names in very different spheres go back more than a decade.

“I met Andy years ago when he was the head coach for the Eagles,” Chesney said. “My first couple years of playing the football stadium in Philidelphia, he would always meet me at their gym.”

He said he would go to the gym in the days surrounding the concerts. He said Reid would meet him there to chat and talk music.

“He would always come over and say, “Hey,” to me,” Chesney said. “Andy’s the absolute best. Anytime I’ve got a record out and he’s got a favorite song, he’ll tell me.”

Chesney said Reid came to his shows, too.

“I’ve had him up on the stage before,” he said. “He just loves the experience and truly does love music.”

Kenny Chesney is scheduled to play at Arrowhead Stadium on May 29, 2021. He will be joined with Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion. The show was rescheduled from its original date on July 11, 2020. Find tickets and more information on the Chiefs website.