Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks says Bucs linebacking core gives him ‘sense of pride’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Derrick Brooks has been there, done that. He’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s a Super Bowl Champion. And he’s one of the all-time great Buccaneers players. So having him in your corner as a current player is a major asset.

Luckily for Bucs linebackers, Lavonte David and Devin White, Brooks has been there for them every step of the way to this Big Game. But seeing that duo fly around on the field does not make him want to get back out there himself.

“It doesn’t because my body reminds me my days are long over,” Brooks said. “But what it does is it just gives me a sense of pride because we communicate– the three of us. The things we communicate about, I’m happy to see it come on the field and play itself out.”

Brooks may have some added company to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as his fellow Super Bowl winning teammates Ronde Barber and John Lynch could become the fourth and fifth players who spent all or the majority of their career with the Buccaneers to get a gold jacket, joining Lee Roy Selmon Warren Sapp and Brooks.