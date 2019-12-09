Tech to meet Kentucky in Belk Bowl in ACC-SEC clash

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente puts on his headset at the start of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

Virginia Tech will face Kentucky in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, on New Year’s Eve. This will be the 20th meeting between the two schools, and first since 1987.

This is also the 27th straight bowl game for the Hokies, the longest active streak in college football. The Wildcats lead the series 11-6 with two games ending in ties. Virginia Tech finished the regular season 8-4, and will be making its second appearance in the Belk Bowl.

The Hokies defeated Arkansas 35-24 in 2016. This will be Kentucky’s first appearance in the Belk Bowl.