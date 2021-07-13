Tech sophomore, Granby grad DiNunzio wins VSGA Amateur title

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Becca DiNunzio is now the top women’s amateur golfer in Virginia. Last week, the Granby High School graduate and Virginia Tech sophomore defeated Julie Shin at Evergreen Country Club, and won the 96th Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship.

“It was a really good feeling,” said DiNunzio. “It’s the kind of feeling you really work for, and it’s what drives you to come out here and practice.”

DiNunzio, 19, has also helped carry the women’s program at Virginia Tech to new heights. The Hokies reached the NCAA championships for the first time in school history, while DiNunzio was one of two players named All-ACC for the first time.