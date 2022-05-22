VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – On a windy Saturday at the Virginia Beach oceanfront, the first Worrell 1000 since 2002 came to an end with Team Australia winning the overall title.

Team Rudee’s, which represented Rudee’s Restaurant in Virginia Beach, won seven of the 11 legs, including the final stretch from Kitty Hawk to Virginia Beach, but settled for third overall.

The grueling, 1000-mile trek from Fort Lauderdale to Virginia Beach began almost two weeks ago with 15 catamarans, including six international teams.