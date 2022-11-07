Team names assistant coach Jeff Carr as replacement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – After winning just once in eight games to start the season, Rod Taylor is out as coach of the Norfolk Admirals.

The Admirals said Taylor, who was in his third season as the team’s coach, “is leaving his position as head coach.” Assistant coach Jeff Carr will assume head coaching responsibilities.

“Rod has poured his heart and soul into Admirals hockey for decades both as a player and head coach,” team owner Patrick Cavanagh said in a statement. “The organization appreciates his work and dedication more than words can say.

“The Admirals organization cannot thank Rod enough for his dedication and loyalty to Norfolk Admirals professional hockey and the wonderful community of Hampton Roads.”

The Admirals are in last place in the East Coast Hockey League’s North Division, having scored just 16 goals while allowing a league-high 37. They are just 1-for-20 on the power play. Until this season, the team was in the league’s South Division.

Norfolk lost its fourth straight, coming off a 5-2 loss Sunday to the Worcester Railers. The Admirals, in the midst of a nine-game road trip, play at Worcester again Tuesday.

Taylor, nicknamed the “Rocket,” has been involved in hockey in Hampton Roads since 1991, playing with the then-Hampton Roads Admirals for nine seasons, winning ECHL championships in 1992 and 1998, and was the team’s leading scorer five times. During his playing tenure with the team, he scored 312 goals with 565 points in 528 games and is widely considered to be the most popular player in team history.

As a coach, Taylor, who played college hockey at Ferris State, finished his term with the Admirals with a 44-82-11-3 record (the 11 representing overtime losses and the three representing shootout losses). The Admirals missed the ECHL playoffs in each of his two full seasons as coach.

Previously, Taylor coached the Hampton Roads Jr. Whalers USPHL Premier team for five seasons, leading them to three national championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and finishing runner up the other two seasons.

His Whaler teams had a 171-36-8 record and helped put more than 50 players into college hockey.

Carr, 38, is the team’s 13th head coach, joining the team’s staff before the start of the season, having previously been the head coach of the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he was named last season’s coach of the year in leading them to a 42-10-8 record.

Carr has previous coaching experience in the ECHL, having been an assistant coach with the Utah Grizzlies in 2016-2017.

The Admirals return to Scope Arena Nov. 23 for the first of a three-game home series against Worcester.

Taylor’s Norfolk Admirals coaching record

2019-2020: 14-38-8

2020-2021: Did not play

2021-2022: 29-37-3-3

2022-2023: 1-7-0