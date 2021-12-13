Taylor Heinicke, Washington stumble to 27-20 loss to Cowboys

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Dallas recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on this play. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke turns over the ball twice and leaves with a knee injury in a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Heinicke also says his throwing elbow got tweaked when a defender grabbed it. He and the rest of Washington came back to earth as the team’s four-game winning streak ended against its NFC East rivals.

Dallas built a 24-0 halftime lead and then held on. Washington still is in the thick of the playoff race even with its 6-7 record and its last four games all come against other teams in the division.