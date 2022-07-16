NORFOLK (WAVY) – Taylor Heinicke is enjoying some down time in Hampton Roads before he heads back to Ashburn for the start of Washington Commanders training camp. On Saturday, the all-time leading passer in Old Dominion history held his first ever 7-on-7 passing camp.

“Great turnout,” said Heinicke, who said around 1,500 young athletes attended the camp. Each took part in college footbally-style combine testing, as well as 7-on-7 games.

Before he became a house-hold name for his play with the then-Washington Football Team, Heinicke helped put ODU’s football program on the map. He says he’s never forgotten what the area meant to him.

“I poured a lot of my energy and lot of my life here, and it’s one of the main reasons I’m where I’m at today,” said Heinicke.

“I like giving back to the kids, I remember when professional athletes were doing this when I was young. It meant a lot to me. Any way I can give back to the kids, it means a lot to me, hopefully it means a lot to them, hopefully we’ll keep doing this every year.”