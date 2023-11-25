NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former ODU football great Taylor Heinicke has become the first NFL player in Monarchs history to make a naming rights donation to the football program.

Heinicke donated $250,000 to the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation. The money was used to help pay for a $3.5 million football locker room overhaul that opened earlier this year. The locker room has been named in his honor.

Heinicke said he had been planning to donate to his alma mater for sometime and was finally convinced that the time was right by Tim Kovacs, an athletic development officer for major gifts for the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation.

“I wanted to give back to the University that made everything in my professional career possible,” Heinicke said. “Every time I come back to the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area I feel like I’m home. Everyone at ODU treats me so well. It feels like a part of my family.”

Currently, there are nine former ODU players in the NFL, including three on practice squads, Kovacs says plans are in the works to bring all nine together for an event next year.