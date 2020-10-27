Suffolk prodigy Paris Fieldings puts the golf world on notice

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – She’s hit two holes-in-one at the same tournament, finished second at the World Championships, and has even beat Justin Rose in a putting contest. And yet, Suffolk’s Paris Fieldings may just be getting started.

“I always knew that if I worked hard and believed in myself, I could be one of the top players,” said Fieldings.

When she’s not playing, Fieldings, 15, will usually spend at least some time at a course every day practicing and refining her game. Armed with a powerful swing, she usually plays from the men’s tees, and plays against golfers two and three years older than she is.

“My dad was a golfer, and I just kind of picked up one of his clubs and just started swinging it,” said Fieldings, who first began playing when she was only four years old. And that was after trying baseball and tennis.

“I was really good at putting and the short game aspects. I just started knocking them in the hole, and my mother was like, ‘Oh shoot. This is it! This is what we’re going to do.'”

What she’s been doing recently is winning.

Fieldings has already been receiving attention from big-time Division I programs like Oklahoma State, Duke and Clemson.