State champs collide; Maury set for semifinal showdown with Highland Springs

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The teams which have won the previous five straight class 5 state titles are set for a state semifinal matchup on Saturday at Powhatan Field.

Maury, the defending class 5 champion, will take on Highland Springs from Richmond, which had won the previous four straight championships. “What’s better than having the two teams everyone wants to see play?” said Maury head man Dyrri McCain.

Maury senior linebacker Dajon Evans said he’s looking forward to it “as much as anybody else. Probably more.”

