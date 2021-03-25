Sportswrap Special: “The Return of ODU Football”

NORFOLK (WAVY) – In December of 2019, Old Dominion introduced Ricky Rahne as only the second head coach in program history. Rahne accepted job after two years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State.

Since then, Rahne is still waiting to coach his first game as head man of the Monarchs. ODU, meanwhile, will begin its first season in two years when it kicks off at Wake Forest on Sept. 3.

Rahne sat down with Nathan Epstein for the first of three special editions of the Sportswrap. Rahne gives Monarch nation an inside look into how Spring practice is going, how the team has progressed to this point, and what kind of team Rahne expects to see in the weeks ahead and at the Spring game on April 3.

Rahne will join the Sportswrap next Wednesday to preview the Spring game, and on April 7 to recap what he saw at the Spring game.