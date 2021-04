NORFOLK (WAVY) – In part two of FOX 43’s Sportswrap Special, “The Return of Old Dominion Football,,” Monarchs’ first-year head man Ricky Rahne and Nathan Epstein discuss ODU’s Spring scrimmage at SB Ballard Stadium.

ODU wraps ups Spring practice with a scrimmage, rather than the team’s annual Spring game. The Monarchs are gearing up for their first season under Rahne, and their first season in two years, after choosing to opt out of playing last Fall.