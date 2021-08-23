Sportswrap exclusive: Silver medalist Keyshawn Davis looks back at his Olympic experience

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Keyshawn Davis became the first American lightweight to make an Olympic final since Oscar De La Hoya at the 1992 games in Barcelona. The pride of Granby High School in Norfolk returned home with a Silver medal around his neck, and now looks ahead to his professional career.

“Going to the Olympics, and now going back professional, it’s going to be nothing but up from there I would say, and nothing but great things ahead of me,” said Davis, who sat down with the Sportswrap’s Nathan Epstein on Monday.

Aside from world championships across multiple weight classes, Davis hopes to serve as an inspiration to his hometown and to youngsters all over the country. “I want to reach out to kids…just show them a different way if they’re going the wrong way,” said Davis.

“I want to be that inspiration for people in general; something like a Muhammad Ali, something like a Mike Tyson, or something outside of boxing, like a Kobe (Bryant). They left a big inspiration in the game when they left. That’s the type of fighter I want to be.”