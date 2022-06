PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Last week, Mark Williams’ dreams became reality. Standing at the podium of the Barclay’s Center in New York City, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Williams as the 15th overall selection by the Charlotte Hornets.

“It’s amazing,” Williams said during an exclusive interview in the Sportswrap studio. “It’s something I’ve been thinking of since I was as young as I could remember. For that dream to become a reality is really exciting.”