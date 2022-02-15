“So surreal;” Delisha Milton-Jones left speechless after being voted into Hall of Fame

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Over 17 WNBA seasons, Delisha Milton-Jones played with a tenacity that earned her the nickname “D-Nasty.”

“I didn’t have a lot of fans, because I guarded every team’s best player,” said Milton-Jones. “When you have someone like me who was relentless and competitive, when you want to talk trash, I’m going to talk it nastier back to you.”

On Friday, Old Dominion’s second-year head coach received a phone call that left her speechless. It was Carolyn Peck, a former Division I head coach and now ESPN basketball analyst, who delivered the news Milton-Jones had been voted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

“My jaw dropped. Instant water works,” said Milton-Jones, who won two WNBA titles with the Los Angeles Sparks. She also took home two Olympic gold medals.

Now in the same elite company as Old Dominion legends Nancy Lieberman, Ticha Penicheiro, Marianne Stanley and Anne Donovan, Milton-Jones will be inducted on June 11 in Knoxville, Tennessee.