Smith rallies Washington after Bengals’ Burrow carted off

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) his help off the field during the second half of an NFL football game between against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Top pick Joe Burrow was carted off with a left knee injury before Alex Smith rallied Washington past the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9 to keep his team in the thick of the NFC East race.

Burrow, Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback, was injured early in the third quarter when he was hit high and low by two Washington linemen after throwing a pass. His left leg bent awkwardly, and he couldn’t put any weight on it, ending his day at 22-of-34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown.

His season appears over, too. Burrow tweeted: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”
AP-WF-11-22-20 2218GMT

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***