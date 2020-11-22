Smith rallies Washington after Bengals’ Burrow carted off

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) his help off the field during the second half of an NFL football game between against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Top pick Joe Burrow was carted off with a left knee injury before Alex Smith rallied Washington past the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9 to keep his team in the thick of the NFC East race.

“We gotta continue to stay short sighted, just living one week at a time. The division stuff will take care of itself.”



With first place in the NFC East in sight, Alex Smith is keeping @WashingtonNFL focused on its Thanksgiving matchup in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/uTmJT0M5Mk — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 22, 2020

Burrow, Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback, was injured early in the third quarter when he was hit high and low by two Washington linemen after throwing a pass. His left leg bent awkwardly, and he couldn’t put any weight on it, ending his day at 22-of-34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown.

All love for Joe Burrow as he goes off the field. Including from Chase Young, Haskins, McLaurin pic.twitter.com/t42duvQWIQ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 22, 2020

His season appears over, too. Burrow tweeted: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

