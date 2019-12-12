Sherman, Jenkins among 32 nominees for NFL Man Of Year award

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md. Veteran defensive backs and team leaders Richard Sherman of San Francisco and Malcolm Jenkins of Philadelphia are among 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Veteran defensive backs and team leaders Richard Sherman of San Francisco and Malcolm Jenkins of Philadelphia are among 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award, now in its 50th year — it was named after the late Hall of Fame running back in 1999 — will be handed out in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press reveals its individual NFL award winners.

The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

“Every day, in cities and towns across America, NFL players give of themselves to make our communities better,”NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says. “This year, as we celebrate our 100th season and the 50th year of the Walter Payton NFL Man of Year Award, NFL players have continued to raise the bar on community engagement and impact.”

All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Current players to win the award are Drew Brees, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten, Eli Manning and J.J. Watt.

The nominees, in alphabetical order of teams:

Arizona Cardinals, David Johnson

Atlanta Falcons, Ricardo Allen

Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Carr

Buffalo Bills, Lorenzo Alexander

Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton

Chicago Bears, Allen Robinson II

Cincinnati Bengals, Giovani Bernard

Cleveland Browns, Jarvis Landry

Dallas Cowboys, Travis Frederick

Denver Broncos, Justin Simmons

Detroit Lions, Devon Kennard

Green Bay Packers, Blake Martinez

Houston Texans, D.J. Reader

Indianapolis Colts, Pierre Desir

Jacksonville Jaguars, Calais Campbell

Kansas City Chiefs, Dustin Colquitt

Los Angeles Chargers, Uchenna Nwosu

Los Angeles Rams, Andrew Whitworth

Miami Dolphins, Davon Godchaux

Minnesota Vikings, Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots, Kyle Van Noy

New Orleans Saints, Terron Armstead

New York Giants, Nate Solder

New York Jets, Jonotthan Harrison

Oakland Raiders, Tahir Whitehead

Philadelphia Eagles, Malcolm Jenkins

Pittsburgh Steelers, Maurkice Pouncey

San Francisco 49ers, Richard Sherman

Seattle Seahawks, Bobby Wagner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans

Tennessee Titans, Ben Jones

Washington Redskins, Nick Sundberg

