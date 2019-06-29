Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan wraps up tenth annual youth football camp

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – On the home turf of three-time state football champion Oscar Smith High School, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Department looked to mentor the champions of tomorrow.

With the help of local high school coaches, players, and one local NFL star, Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan wrapped up his tenth annual youth football camp.

“This is the highlight of my year,” said O’Sullivan.

More than 200 youngsters participated in the camp, which ran three days. Virginia Beach’s Shamarko Thomas, now a safety with the Denver Broncos, chipped in and didn’t mind providing some words of wisdom.

“I’m thankful and honored to be out here to help them,” said Thomas, who played at Ocean Lakes High School. “I think that’s why I really wanted to give them the message man that we’re human too.”