Sharpe, Bacot lead UNC over NC State 86-76

UNC’s Day’Ron Sharpe (11) puts up a shot over NC State’s Manny Bates (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds as UNC Chapel Hill used its strength inside to beat North Carolina State 86-76 Saturday afternoon.

Sharpe scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Bacot had 17 points and eight boards to lead the Tar Heels to their fifth win in six games.

The UNC win also prevented a season sweep by the Wolfpack, which won 79-76 on Dec. 22.

The victory also kept the Tar Heels unbeaten this season in six home games.

N.C. State lost its fourth straight. Devon Daniels scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack.