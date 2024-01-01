GLENDALE, Ariz. (Courtesy of Liberty Athletics) – The Ducks’ nationally ranked offense was on full display during a decisive second quarter, leading No. 8 Oregon to a 45-6 victory over No. 23 Liberty, Monday afternoon at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The Flames scored on the game’s opening drive and held a 6-3 lead following the first 15 minutes of play at State Farm Stadium.

However, Oregon, who came into the game ranked No. 2 in the country in total offense (526.6 yards per game), scored four touchdowns during the second quarter to take control of the bowl game.

The loss snaps Liberty’s 13-game win streak and ends the Flames’ historic 2023 season with a 13-1 overall record. Liberty made its fifth-straight bowl game appearance and was the first-ever Conference USA team to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Liberty’s nationally leading rushing attack, which came into the game averaging 302.9 yards per game, was limited to 168 yards on 28 carries, its lowest output of the season (the previous low was 191 yards against Sam Houston).

Quinton Cooley led Liberty’s rushing attack with eight carries for 79 yards. The transfer running back finishes the season with 1,401 rushing yards, the second most rushing yards in a single season in program history. His 16 rushing touchdowns also tied for second in the program’s single-season annals.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter , the CUSA Most Valuable Player, finished the game completing 15-of-24 passing attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown.

The sophomore signal caller finished the season with program-record totals in touchdown passes (32), touchdowns responsible for (44) and total offense (3,965). He also set a program record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,089), also scoring 12 rushing touchdowns.

Salter’s top target today and all during the 2023 season was wide receiver CJ Daniels . The junior finished the bowl game with eight receptions for 79 yards. The total pushed him over 1,000 yards for the season. His 1,067 receiving yards are the fifth most in a single season for a Liberty player.

Liberty’s top tackler in the game was the Flames’ leading tackler in 2023 and the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year Tyren Dupree (eight tackles).

The “super senior” finished his sixth year with the program with 124 tackles, the most by a Liberty player since Jesse Riley recorded 133 tackles in 1998.