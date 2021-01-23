Sean McDermott’s journey from W&M captain to NFL head coach

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Sean McDermott has risen through the ranks at just about every level of football. He went from walk-on safety to team captain at William & Mary, and later, from lowel-level assistant to NFL head coach.

A member of the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame, McDermott’s Buffalo Bills will face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship.

“Thank goodness some people saw in him what is really there, when they hired him up at Buffalo,” said Jimmye Laycock, the Tribe’s head football coach for 39 years.

Laycock watched McDermott work his way from a “relatively shy” player, to one who commanded the respect of his Tribe teammates. “He (McDermott) was like a coach on the field his senior year,” said Laycock.

“He (McDermott) may make a physical mistake, but he wasn’t going to make a mental mistake. No, not Sean.”

McDermott is now two wins away from adding “Super Bowl champion” to his resume.