Seahawks hold on to beat Washington, clinch playoff spot

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven #55 of the Seattle Seahawks knocks quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team out of bounds in the second half at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot. Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score and the Seahawks picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice.

The 2️⃣nd interception of the day belongs to @D7_Reed!



📺: #SEAvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/94WlNi8mwa — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 20, 2020

Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league’s worst pass defense played strong until the fourth quarter. After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington had its winning streak snapped at four with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury.