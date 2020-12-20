Seahawks hold on to beat Washington, clinch playoff spot

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven #55 of the Seattle Seahawks knocks quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team out of bounds in the second half at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot. Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score and the Seahawks picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice.

Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league’s worst pass defense played strong until the fourth quarter. After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington had its winning streak snapped at four with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***